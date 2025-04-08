Following Israel's attacks and the breakdown of a cease-fire, humanitarian aid has been unable to reach Gaza, and approximately 700 trucks carrying supplies remain stranded at the Rafah border crossing, according to Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday, Yılmaz explained that Kızılay has provided humanitarian assistance in the region since the early days of Israel’s offensive.

“The situation in Gaza is worsening by the day,” Yılmaz said. "The entry of humanitarian aid through all routes is currently blocked. Only some supplies are being procured via commercial channels inside Gaza. Thanks to our team on the ground, we continue our operations. However, we must call for the opening of the aid corridor, as what is happening in Gaza is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. The solution is a permanent cease-fire."

Yılmaz also highlighted the Turkish public’s strong sensitivity to the suffering in Gaza, with ongoing donations for Palestinian aid.

“The world has remained silent in the face of what’s happening in Palestine,” she added.

"Currently, there are 700 trucks at the border filled with aid supplies that cannot enter Gaza. We are only able to purchase goods inside Gaza via cash donations and continue providing services," she said.

"During Ramadan, we distributed 35,000 food packages and served 30,000 hot meals daily. With the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), we managed to deliver 10,000 tents during a brief cease-fire. Our teams, along with the Palestinian Red Crescent, continue setting them up. We are doing everything we can, but we need to do more. The world must raise its voice to end this suffering."

Yılmaz also pointed out the severe lack of drinking water in Gaza. Since November, Turkish aid teams have distributed 20 liters of water per family, totaling 20 tons daily. To date, 1.6 million liters of drinking water have been delivered.

"Wherever you go in the world, the Turkish people are always the ones expected to help," Yılmaz said.

"I told our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, that when the gates are opened, we are ready, with warehouses full of supplies to meet the needs. But the gates remain closed. While we can’t send the aid supplies now, we are continuing with cash donations to keep the operations going."

Israel's Rafah strategy plays a pivotal role in exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as it effectively blocks vital aid from reaching the people who are already enduring immense suffering due to the ongoing assaults. This tactic not only compounds the physical and psychological toll on Gaza's population but also intentionally prolongs their distress, preventing essential supplies like food, medicine and clean water from alleviating the dire conditions faced by the residents.