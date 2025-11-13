Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani met with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) President Abdullah Eren at the Presidential Office in Pristina on Wednesday to discuss expanding cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye across various development sectors.

In a statement from the Kosovo Presidency, Osmani expressed deep gratitude for TIKA’s contributions over more than 20 years, highlighting the agency’s significant role in improving Kosovo’s cultural infrastructure, education and health care systems.

“The friendship between our two peoples is rooted in mutual respect, assistance and shared values,” Osmani said. She specifically thanked TIKA for its work on the Special Education and Rehabilitation Center in Pristina, serving individuals with autism and Down syndrome.

Describing Türkiye as a strategic partner and close friend, Osmani acknowledged Türkiye’s steadfast support of Kosovo since the post-war period. She congratulated Eren on his appointment as TIKA president and wished him success, expressing hope that the productive cooperation between the two countries would continue to expand across areas of mutual benefit.

Osmani also recognized TIKA’s humanitarian and infrastructure aid following the Kosovo War and underlined the importance of restoring historic buildings that preserve Kosovo’s multicultural heritage. She emphasized the significance of initiatives supporting children with special needs, orphans, marginalized groups and other vulnerable populations.

TIKA President Abdullah Eren visits the newly opened playground at the Yllkat nursery and kindergarten as children play nearby, Pristina, Kosovo, Nov. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Following the meeting, TIKA inaugurated a new playground at the “Yllkat” nursery and kindergarten in Pristina, further enriching the educational environment for young children.

Eren highlighted TIKA’s extensive presence in the Balkans and globally, noting projects in over 170 countries. Since 2004, TIKA has implemented more than 850 projects in Kosovo, including over 160 focused on education.

“This school educates 280 children together,” Eren said. “Creating a playground that will contribute to their development and make them love this kindergarten and nursery even more is a great pleasure for us. We know that when these children see the Turkish flag and crescent star, they will remember Türkiye throughout their lives and never forget it.”

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pristina Sabri Tunç Angılı emphasized the close and brotherly ties between the two countries. He drew attention to the suffering of children in conflict zones such as Gaza and Sudan and praised TIKA’s global efforts to support children through its 56 coordination offices worldwide.

“TIKA’s work goes far beyond material support and carries great significance and value,” Angılı said. “They are committed to bringing smiles to children in many regions, including Kosovo.”

Rifadije Sopi, director of the Yllkat nursery and kindergarten, described the partnership with TIKA as a symbol of friendship between the two peoples.

“We have created a new cultural and educational dimension for our children, strengthening the bonds between the two peoples while increasing social interaction between the two cultures,” she said.

Since 2020, the institution has operated a Turkish class for children aged 1 to 4. Additionally, children from the Turkish community across various age groups receive education alongside their peers throughout the institution.

Pristina Deputy Mayor Florian Dushi praised TIKA’s sustained contributions to Kosovo’s development since 2004, highlighting the agency’s role in improving education and health care infrastructure, supporting agriculture and preserving the country’s cultural heritage.