In alignment with its ecosystem-building mandate, the Culture and Civilization Foundation's (KÜME) Alan platform is set to deliver its second signature design encounter, positioning design as a strategic knowledge field rather than purely a visual output.

The event, titled “Design Work,” will convene on Dec. 27 at Haliç University in Istanbul, bringing together Türkiye’s emerging creative constituency with academic leaders and sector executives to reassess design as a civilizational language amid global systemic strain.

Positioned at Teknofest Istanbul under the declaration “Alan is KÜME’s ecosystem,” the platform has already distinguished itself by elevating design from a craft function to an intellectual infrastructure. In this iteration, the summit advances the proposition “Everything is Design” with the intent to decode the behavioral, cognitive and cultural mechanics that shape contemporary life.

The program’s knowledge architecture will span three experiential vectors: time, space and flow. Participants will explore how alarm sounds, urban grids, social algorithms and human routines collectively operate as invisible design frameworks. Rather than framing design as mere form development, the summit emphasizes what the mind constructs, the heart perceives and temporality regulates.

Curated to dissolve traditional networking fatigue, the experience layer of the event includes sector-student mentorship interfaces, a participatory “Sentence Wall,” and perception audits designed to assess how individuals register design in everyday decision-making. The activation reflects Alan’s intent to transform design practice into a socially responsive and culturally literate discipline.