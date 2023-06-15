Nine people were killed and two others injured after a family dispute escalated into a gunfight in Türkiye's southeastern Diyarbakır Thursday morning.

According to the local media reports, the fight in the village of Serçeler of Diyarbakır's Bismil district over a piece of land fiercely escalated to the use of weapons.

After the incident, many gendarmerie forces and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene amid extensive security measures, while the injured were transferred to the nearby hospitals in the city.

The initial findings revealed that eight people were killed during the unfortunate incident, while one of the injured, who was transferred to Dicle University's Medical Faculty hospital, succumbed to their wounds despite medical efforts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Diyarbakır Governor Ali Ihsan Su confirmed that the land-related fight between the two families resulted in losing eight lives.

The later statement from the governorship noted that the work of crime scene investigation teams is underway in the village.

According to the AA reports, three prosecutors have been appointed as part of the investigation into the killings that occurred due to land disputes dating back years.

In the incident, O.T, S.T, H.T, M.C.T, M.E.A, S.A, M.A. Y.A. and Ö.A. lost their lives, the governorship's statement read.

"Our citizens M.A. and A.A., who were injured in the incident, have been transferred to the hospital and their treatment continues. Efforts are continuing to apprehend a vehicle and its contents – believed to have been involved in the incident. The weapons used in the incident were seized, and our security forces took wide-ranging security measures from the ground and the air," the governorship's statement said.