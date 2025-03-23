In northern Türkiye's Bartın, basalt rocks formed million years ago by the cooling and crystallization of lava from volcanic eruptions are attracting significant interest. Designated as a natural monument and opened to tourism, the lava columns have drawn 950,000 visitors in the past year.

Located 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the city center in Güzelcehisar village, the lava columns were declared a natural monument by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in 2011, making them Türkiye’s 112th natural monument.

These lava columns are among the rare geological formations found worldwide, with similar examples existing only in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and California. While other lava columns are generally horizontal, those in Güzelcehisar extend both horizontally and vertically.

Nestled between lush green forests and the sea, the formations display pentagonal and hexagonal shapes. The ancient lava columns, dating back 80 million years, range from 0.5 to 1 meter (1.64 to 3.28 feet) in width and can reach up to 100 meters in length.

As part of the Güzelcehisar Lava Columns and Coastal Tourism and Recreation Landscape Implementation Project, launched eight years ago, several improvements were made to enhance the visitor experience.

A wooden walkway spanning 800 meters, viewing terraces, and piers were constructed to allow visitors to explore the site more comfortably. Following the completion of these enhancements, the number of visitors to the area increased significantly, boosting tourism activity.

Last year alone, 950,000 people visited the Güzelcehisar lava columns, with a total of approximately 1.5 million visitors recorded over the past eight years. The site has also become a popular spot for wedding photoshoots. Additionally, since the start of cruise tourism in Amasra three years ago, the lava columns have drawn the attention of Russian tourists visiting the region.

Bekir Fentoğlu, who traveled from Ankara with his family to see the lava columns, shared his impression: “It’s truly magnificent, and we loved it. We had visited Amasra before, but we had never seen this place. It seems to be a unique location in the world. I highly recommend it to everyone. The greenery, the sea, the beach, and the lava columns together create a breathtaking view.”