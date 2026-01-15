Laylat al-Miraj, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar, was marked across Türkiye on Wednesday with prayers, recitations of the Qur’an and community events as citizens filled mosques from the east to the west to honor the sacred occasion.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his greetings in a message on X, praying for the night to bring peace and blessings to the nation and the wider Islamic world.

In Ankara, the Beştepe Millet Mosque hosted a special program following the night prayer, including Qur’an recitations and religious songs performed by the Directorate of Religious Affairs’ choir. Worshippers offered prayers and received traditional treats at stands set up on the mosque grounds.

People attend the Laylat al-Miraj ceremony at Beştepe Millet Mosque in Ankara, Jan. 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

Across the provinces of Sakarya, Karabük, Düzce and Kocaeli, mosques were filled as residents gathered to reflect and pray. In Sakarya’s Sapak and Abdülhamit mosques, worshippers performed prayers and embraced the spiritual ambiance of the night. In Karabük, programs at Safranbolu’s historic Dedeoğlu Mosque included Qur’an recitations and Mevlid readings, followed by offerings to attendees.

In Hatay and Osmaniye, the night carried additional meaning as worshippers returned to restored mosques damaged in the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes. Hatay’s iconic Habib-i Najjar Mosque, known as one of the earliest mosques in Anatolia, hosted its first Laylat al-Miraj gathering in nearly three years.

People attend Laylat al-Miraj commemoration at the historic Habibi Najjar Mosque in Hatay province, Jan. 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

The provincial mufti’s office led the program, which drew significant public participation. Similar scenes were seen at Osmaniye’s 1,800-year-old Ala Mosque, where Qur’an recitations and prayers were held before refreshments were offered.

Across Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ, special programs were held in landmark mosques, including Edirne’s Selimiye, Üç Şerefeli and Eski Mosque. Edirne’s events drew senior local officials and citizens alike, concluding with warm drinks and dessert offerings from regional foundations.

From the Marmara region to the earthquake-hit south, Miraç Kandili was observed in an atmosphere of unity, reflection and spiritual devotion as communities across Türkiye came together to honor the blessed night.

Muslims commemorate the Lailat al-Miraj on the 27th night of the month of Rajab.

Also known as the "Night of Ascension," Lailat al-Miraj marks the Prophet Muhammad's nighttime journey from Mecca to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, from where he ascended into heaven.

In the dictionary, the word "Mi'raj," derived from the root "uruj," meaning "to go up" or "to ascend," is an instrumental noun meaning "means of ascent" or "ladder."

As a term, it signifies the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to the heavens. Although the event is often interpreted as the journey from the Sacred Mosque (Holy Haram) to the Farthest Mosque (Al-Aqsa Mosque) and then ascending, it is commonly referred to as "Isra and Mi'raj" in sources.