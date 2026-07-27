The Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) has launched a new initiative aimed at helping early-career academics turn their research into practical public policy recommendations aligned with Türkiye's strategic priorities.

The Young Academics Program, introduced under the motto "From theory to practice, from knowledge to policy," aims to fill the gap between academic research and policymaking by equipping participants with the skills to develop evidence-based policy proposals.

According to SETA, the program is designed to address what is commonly described in academic literature as the "knowledge-policy gap," the distance between scholarly research and decision-making processes. Built around a think tank methodology, the initiative aims to strengthen participants' capacity to produce strategic knowledge while transforming academic findings into actionable policy recommendations.

Participants will work in teams organized around seven key themes identified by SETA's research departments. These include population aging and demographic transformation, artificial intelligence and digital diplomacy, the future of democracy and political representation, Türkiye's foreign policy in a changing international system, public policy design in an era of crises, agricultural policy and sustainable food security, and environmental and climate issues.

Applicants are required to rank at least two of these themes based on their academic expertise and research interests during the application process.

The program is open to early-career researchers who have successfully completed their doctoral qualifying examinations and defended their dissertation proposals. Preference will be given to candidates who have completed their Ph.D. and are currently affiliated with an academic institution. Applicants must also submit a letter of intent explaining how their academic background can contribute to the program and may include previous research as supporting references.

Participation is free of charge, SETA will also cover transportation and accommodation expenses for participants traveling from outside Ankara.

Research produced during the program, including policy analyses, perspective papers, reports and book chapters, may be published with SETA's support. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend closed-door sessions and symposiums with policymakers, senior bureaucrats, diplomats and leading academics in Türkiye.

The program aims to cultivate a new generation of "policy architects" capable of interpreting global trends, addressing local and international challenges, and contributing to Türkiye's future through strategic, research-based policymaking.

Applications will be accepted through SETA's official website until Aug. 10, with results to be announced on Aug. 24. The program is scheduled to begin in September.