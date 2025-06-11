According to information provided by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), lifeguards are continuing their work to ensure the safety of those entering the sea to cool off at the city's beaches and coastal areas. These efforts are carried out across various districts in Istanbul, particularly during the busy summer months when thousands of residents and tourists flock to the seaside.

In total, 648 lifeguards affiliated with IBB were stationed at approximately 50 beaches last summer. They operated with a wide array of life-saving equipment, including rescue boats, rescue jets, drones, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), life jackets, lifebuoys, rescue belts, spine stretchers and ambu resuscitation kits. These teams responded to thousands of emergency situations and successfully saved 5,754 individuals who faced the danger of drowning in the sea.

Şile Sofular Beach recorded the highest number of rescue operations, with 553 people saved from potentially fatal situations. This was followed by Silivri Selimpaşa Beach, where 526 rescues were carried out, and Kadıköy Caddebostan-1 Beach, which saw 504 people rescued. These figures highlight the intense demand for lifeguard services, especially in areas with high visitor numbers and stronger currents.

Among all districts, Şile stands out as the location with the highest number of beaches monitored by lifeguards. The beaches in Şile where lifeguards operate include Karakiraz-Kurna, Sahilköy, Doğancılı, Alacalı, Sofular, Kızılcaköy, Ayazma, Ağlayankaya, Uzunkum, the area in front of the 44 Evler Housing Complex, Akçakese, Kabakoz, ımrenli, Kurfallı, Ağva and Kilimli.

In addition to Şile, lifeguards are also deployed in various other districts across Istanbul. In Çatalca, lifeguards are stationed at Çilingoz, Yalıköy, Çobankule, Karacaköy and Ormanlı beaches. In Arnavutköy, they operate at Durusu–Karaburun’s back shore and Yeniköy Beach. In Sarıyer, lifeguards monitor Kısırkaya Beach. In Beykoz, their presence is seen at Riva Central, Riva Elmasburnu and the beach near Riva Vocational School.

The Tuzla district has one lifeguarded beach: Tuzla Beach. In Kadıköy, lifeguards cover Caddebostan 1 and Caddebostan 2 beaches. Bakırköy is home to Çiroz and Güneş beaches. In Küçükçekmece, lifeguards serve at Menekşe 1 and Menekşe 2 beaches. Avcılar has a lifeguard presence at Denizköşkler and Ambarlı beaches. Büyükçekmece offers lifeguarded access at its Central Beach, Mimarsinan, Güzelce, Kumburgaz and Kamiloba–Celaliye beaches.

Finally, Silivri has a significant number of lifeguard-monitored beaches, including Selimpaşa, the areas in front of Başkent Housing Complex, Bizimköy Park Housing Complex, Central Beach, Semizkum, the area in front of Basınkent-4 Housing Complex, the front of Uyumkent Housing Complex, as well as Çanta and Gümüşyaka beaches.

These efforts reflect the city's extensive commitment to public safety and its proactive approach to preventing drowning incidents along Istanbul’s extensive coastline.