A lone minaret is a striking symbol in the Yomra district of Trabzon, northeastern Türkiye, years after the mosque it belonged to was demolished due to unstable ground.

The Ikisu Neighborhood Central Mosque and its minaret, located on Saraylar Street, were first torn down in the late 1970s when the sinking ground caused the structure to become unsafe. While a new mosque was built in the early 1980s and its minaret completed in 1990, ongoing ground sinking forced the demolition of the mosque’s prayer hall again in 2017.

Thanks to support from local residents and philanthropists in Trabzon’s Yomra district, a new mosque was constructed approximately 300 meters away on Hükümet Street and opened for worship three years ago. Despite the mosque’s relocation, the original minaret remains standing alone, attracting the attention of locals and visitors alike.

Asım Can, the imam serving the Ikisu neighborhood, explained that cracks in the old mosque’s walls due to ground subsidence made the building unsafe for worship. Following evaluations by the district’s religious authorities, the mosque was demolished, but the minaret’s foundation was deemed stable and left intact.

Until the new mosque was completed in 2022, worship continued in a prefabricated structure on the original site. The new mosque was built on a 1,800-square-meter (19,375-square-foot) plot donated by a generous local resident, ensuring the community’s religious needs continue to be met.

The solitary minaret has become a neighborhood landmark, often surprising visitors unfamiliar with its history. Locals share humorous stories explaining why the minaret stands apart from the mosque, reflecting the region’s unique history and the challenges posed by its geography.

Longtime resident Musa Yıldırım, visiting from Istanbul, recalled praying at the old mosque throughout his childhood. “Although the minaret stands alone now due to the geography, we continue our prayers at the new mosque with the same name,” he said.

The situation in Trabzon’s Yomra district highlights the difficulties of maintaining historic religious structures in areas prone to ground instability, while showcasing the community’s resilience and commitment to preserving their cultural and spiritual heritage.