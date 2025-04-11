A female ostrich that became memorable for returning to the rural neighborhood where it was raised after escaping from the yard of a business owned by the person it was gifted to in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, has undergone a health check, with experts diagnosing it with anxiety-related stress.

As part of a mobile clinic initiative by Dicle University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, a team of academics and senior-year students examined the ostrich. The animal, named "Hüdhüd" by its owner, escaped from a gas station on Feb. 11 and was seen walking along the Diyarbakır-Silvan highway. It traveled about 15 kilometers before returning to Güzelköy, a rural neighborhood in the central Yenişehir district of Diyarbakır, where it had been raised by Fesih Ateş.

The mobile team examined Hüdhüd to assess her condition. Faculty Dean Sadık Yayla told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they traveled with their students to conduct health checks on the ostrich, which recently made headlines as a “runaway ostrich.”

Yayla said the ostrich had shown signs of stress during her journey back home. “She experienced a temporary loss of appetite and symptoms of depression due to stress. Following treatment and our examination today, we determined that she has recovered. Her condition is now quite good,” he said.

He also noted that ostrich farming is becoming increasingly common in Türkiye, and such field practices are valuable in better training veterinary students before they graduate.

Professor Dr. Hasan Içen, chief physician at the university’s animal hospital and head of the Department of Internal Medicine, said the ostrich experienced intense stress during her return but that her bond with her caretaker helped her calm down once she got home.

“We witnessed a very strong emotional bond between the ostrich and her owner,” Içen said, adding that despite visiting many ostrich farms before, he had never seen a connection like this.

Normally, ostriches panic or react strongly when they see strangers, he said, but Hüdhüd allowed them to examine her calmly.

“We identified anxiety stemming from loneliness, but aside from that, there were no health issues. The owner has developed a serious bond with her. We are calling on anyone who is able to help find a mate for this ostrich to help her overcome her depression,” he said.

Içen added that they are ready to provide any medical care needed for Hüdhüd and any future companion.

Nuri Baran, a senior veterinary student, said the connection between the ostrich and her caretaker was impressive.

Ayşenur Özlü, another student, said they had followed Hüdhüd’s story in the media and were excited when they learned they would meet her. “It was our first time seeing, touching and examining an ostrich. It was a unique experience. Given that ostriches have a tough temperament, this kind of bond is very special. We also captured some beautiful moments with her,” she said.

Fesih Ateş, Hüdhüd’s caretaker, expressed gratitude for the visit and said the veterinary team’s attention made him happy. “She had a few issues, and we treated them. She’s doing very well now. We really need to find her a mate,” he said.

The veterinary students also took photos with Hüdhüd, their first ostrich patient.