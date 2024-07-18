Three schools in Burkina Faso run by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind a 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye, have been handed to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, according to the group.

The FETÖ-affiliated campuses in the African nation’s capital of Vagadugu and the economic capital of Bobo-Dioulasso were transferred to the foundation on Monday, the anniversary of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

"The Turkish Maarif Foundation carries out successful educational activities in many countries in Africa. When the transfer process of the schools is completed, all necessary measures will be taken so that the schools can start their activities at the desired level in the new academic year,” Nilgun Erdem Ari, Ankara’s ambassador to Vagadugu, said at a ceremony.

Turkish Maarif Foundation board member Mahmut Ozdil said the Turkish agency has taken control of FETÖ-run schools in 23 countries.

After Burkina Faso decided to nationalize FETÖ-affiliated educational institutions and transfer them to the Turkish Maarif Foundation with a decision on July 3, a delegation from the foundation that went to the country reached an agreement with authorities on all issues.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year, the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events nationwide to commemorate those who were killed beating back putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

Turkish officials have requested that the U.S. extradite FETÖ’s U.S.-based leader, Fethullah Gülen, who is living in the state of Pennsylvania, to face Turkish justice, but American officials have not granted the request. The defeated coup, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by FETÖ and Gülen.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and the judiciary.