A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked Türkiye’s southern Kahramanmaraş province early Friday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The earthquake that struck the Onikişubat district at a depth of 6.95 kilometers (4.5 miles) occurred at 5.53 a.m. local time (2:53 a.m. GMT).

The 5.0 tremor was felt as Türkiye grapples with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes in the country’s southern region that have claimed at least 45,089 lives.

The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, have impacted some 13.5 million people across 10 other provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.