A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district early Saturday, with tremors felt in Istanbul and several surrounding provinces, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

According to information published on AFAD’s website, the quake was centered in Sındırgı and occurred at a depth of 11.04 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, officials said.

The earthquake was also felt in Bursa, Izmir, Yalova and Kütahya provinces.

Balıkesir Governor Ismail Ustaoğlu said in a post on the social media platform X that there were no immediate reports of damage, noting that AFAD teams and relevant institutions were conducting inspections in the area.