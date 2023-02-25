A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Türkiye's Niğde province on Saturday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The quake took place at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) at 3:27 p.m. local time (1227GMT), centered in the Bor district of the city.

There was no reported incidents of collapses, deaths or injuries, AFAD head Yunus Sezer said.

The earthquake comes after the massive Feb. 6 quakes that devastated the region, centered in southern Kahramanmaraş province, that left over 44,000 people dead.