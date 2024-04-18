A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Türkiye's Tokat province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD.

The epicenter of the quake, which took place at 6:11 p.m. local time (3:11 p.m. GMT) was the Sulusaray district, AFAD said.

The quake took place at a depth of 5.99 kilometers, according to the disaster management authority.

It was felt in nearby provinces, including Samsun, Çankırı, Çorum, Yozgat and Sivas.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that AFAD and other relevant institutions have started work to scan the area for any damage.

AFAD noted that some material damage was reported after the earthquake, including a two-story home in Yozgat and five barns in Tokat.

Tokat Mayor Mehmet Kemal Yazıcıoğlu said there were no problems in downtown Tokat but some buildings in the Sulusaray district sustained damage.

Meanwhile, Sulusaray District Mayor Davut Kılıç confirmed some village homes in the district were damaged.

In recent weeks, earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.7 and 4.1 shook Tokat's Sulusaray, causing panic among residents.