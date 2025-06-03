A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in the Mediterranean Sea early Tuesday, according to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred 10.43 kilometers (6.48 miles) off the coast of Marmaris district in Türkiye's southwestern Muğla province, AFAD said.

It was at a depth of 67.91 kilometers (42.1 miles), it added.

There was no initial reports of buildings destroyed in residential areas but a 14-year-old girl in the resort town of Fethiye died after having a panic attack, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media.

Türkiye sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Türkiye and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.