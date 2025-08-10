An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the city of Balıkesir in western Türkiye on Sunday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The tremor was felt in nearby provinces, including Istanbul, local media reports said.

AFAD said the quake occurred at around 7:53 p.m. local time in the Balikesir province, near Türkiye's biggest city, Istanbul. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in any of the affected provinces.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that emergency teams had started field inspections, but that no negative reports had come through so far.

"A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Sındırgı, Balıkesir. The earthquake, which was also felt in Istanbul and surrounding provinces, has prompted AFAD and all relevant institutions to immediately begin field surveys," Yerlikaya said.

"As of now, no adverse situations have been reported. We are monitoring the situation moment by moment," he added.

AFAD said the quake struck at a depth of 11 kilometers (6.8 miles). Several aftershocks were also reported following the 6.1-magnitude quake.

Türkiye sits on several fault lines and has experienced many severe earthquakes in the past, including Kahramanmaraş-centered tremors in February 2023, which left more than 53,000 people dead.

Earlier this year, a strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake also struck Istanbul, leaving no substantial damage or casualties.