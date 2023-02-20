Two major earthquakes shook Türkiye's Hatay province near the Syrian border, just two weeks after another pair of major earthquakes in the area, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Monday.

According to AFAD, the epicenter of the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.4 was the Defne district.

Another magnitude 5.8 earthquake epicenter in the Samandağ district in Türkiye's Hatay shook the area just a few minutes after the magnitude 6.4 quake.

VIDEO — People panic as magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered in Hatay's Defne district shakes the area, 2 weeks after 2 major quakes in southeast Türkiyehttps://t.co/naKoD1td9Z pic.twitter.com/nSk06nLRtD — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 20, 2023

The earthquakes were also felt in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine and Jordan.

Eyewitnesses in the area noted that some buildings damaged in the two major earthquakes two weeks ago have been destroyed, as authorities ran around to check up on people, who are already devastated by the previous disasters.

Hatay Governor Rahmi Doğan said teams were scanning the area after receiving calls following the recent earthquakes.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also said authorities were scanning the area, as he urged all citizens to stay away from damaged buildings.