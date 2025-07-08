A comprehensive nationwide survey conducted by Memur-Sen and Eğitim-Bir-Sen has revealed widespread support for revisiting and restructuring the current “4+4+4” compulsory education system in Türkiye.

The study, which involved more than 36,000 participants, including teachers, school administrators, high school students and parents from all 81 provinces, emphasizes a significant preference for a “2+2” model, where the last four years of education would consist of two compulsory years followed by two optional years.

Ali Yalçın, president of Memur-Sen and Eğitim-Bir-Sen, presented the research results at the Memur-Sen General Headquarters, underscoring the urgent need to reexamine the last four years of compulsory education. He pointed out that over 93% of participating teachers and administrators expressed the necessity for change in this period, a view strongly echoed by students as well. According to Yalçın, the current system does not align sufficiently with societal expectations or the realities of contemporary life in Türkiye.

The survey included more than 17,000 teachers, over 7,000 school administrators, more than 5,000 11th and 12th-grade students, and over 5,000 parents, making it one of the largest and most representative studies on the compulsory education system in the country.

Participants widely agreed that the existing 12-year compulsory education duration is too long. More than 90% of teachers and administrators, along with roughly 78% of students and parents, supported reducing this length. Many respondents pointed out that the current system is misaligned with the expectations of the business sector, preventing students from entering the workforce earlier and contributing to difficulties in filling mid-level skilled jobs.

There was also a strong consensus that the length of compulsory education increases the risk of school dropout.

The study further revealed concerns about insufficient vocational guidance during the compulsory education years. A majority of teachers, administrators, parents and students believe that students are not adequately supported in making career decisions.

There was also broad agreement that the final year of high school should be restructured to focus on university preparation or career planning, with many participants expressing that regular attendance in this year is unnecessary.

Regarding education models, the “2+2” system and the “3+1” model, three years compulsory followed by one year optional, received the most support from respondents, while the existing model of four years of compulsory high school education was favored by only a small minority.

Yalçın emphasized that these findings should guide policymakers and all relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of National Education, in reconsidering the structure of compulsory education in Türkiye. “This is a call for a thorough, inclusive review involving all social partners,” he said. “We share this research publicly to ensure broad participation in shaping the future of education.”

The study comes ahead of the 21st National Education Council (Milli Eğitim Şurası), where reforming the compulsory education system is expected to be a significant agenda item. This research is among the first to comprehensively capture the perspectives and experiences of those directly involved in Türkiye’s education system, marking a critical step toward meaningful educational reform.