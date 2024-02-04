In the wake of unprecedented earthquakes that shook the southern region of Türkiye, affecting 11 provinces, Malatya faced significant challenges, especially in the aftermath of the second earthquake. However, with relentless efforts and state-backed initiatives, the province is steadily recovering, defying harsh weather conditions.

The earthquakes, occurring on Feb. 6, 2023, with epicenters in the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaraş, claimed the lives of over 50,000 people and left more than 100,000 injured in Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Malatya and Adıyaman. Described as some of the most severe earthquakes globally, the impact was felt in several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Kilis, Diyarbakır, Adana, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.

In response to the crisis, public institutions, private sector entities, nongovernmental organizations, and both domestic and international search and rescue teams, along with volunteers, mobilized resources to aid citizens affected by the earthquakes. The focus was on saving lives, and each successful rescue became a symbol of hope. Despite the losses, a collective effort to rebuild and improve the affected cities was set in motion.

Key data and recovery efforts were launched in Malatya after the jolts, known as the "disaster of the century." The province saw the deaths of 1,237 and 6,444 other injured. Some 6,643 buildings were demolished, while 35,907 were left heavily damaged and 2,525 saw moderate damage. Since the catastrophe, 98% of the demolition in Malatya's city center has been completed, as well as 85.27% of the demolition across the province.

Through the Malatya Provincial Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation, various aid materials, including food, cleaning products, clothing and home textiles, were distributed to approximately 159,000 households and 690,000 people.

Charitable citizens, public institutions, organizations, businesspeople and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) contributed to these efforts, utilizing 20,328 vehicles for distribution.

Unaccompanied children were safely reunited with their families or placed in protective institutions, while disabled and elderly citizens without housing were accommodated in appropriate facilities. Psychosocial support services were extended to 85,501 households, reaching 510,267 individuals through various activities, interviews, workshops and more.

In terms of shelter, 88,561 tents were initially set up and distributed, followed by the transition of citizens to 32,295 containers in 69 container cities. Additionally, 3,158 container workplaces were established to support 3,157 tradespeople in Malatya. Plans for a Reserve Building area include the construction of 34,000 independent buildings.

In the realm of construction, foundations for 14,636 houses have been laid, with 1,026 houses set to be completed by March. Numerous mosques, Quran courses and minarets have undergone renovation, with 26 cultural assets protected. The removal of debris from registered buildings and ongoing restoration efforts have been initiated by the Investment Monitoring and Coordination Presidency (YIKOB). The total investment amount in the region is reported to be TL 512 million.

In terms of agriculture and livestock, support totaling TL 695 million has been provided, including livestock distribution and various agricultural grants. Educational infrastructure has been a focus, with repairs and construction efforts underway for damaged schools. Student transportation services are facilitated from container cities, transporting thousands of students daily.

Health services have been reinforced with the inclusion of emergency hospital projects and renovations to damaged health facilities. The overall progress and recovery efforts in the region demonstrate a coordinated response across various sectors.