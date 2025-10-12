After nearly two decades of struggling with substance and alcohol addiction, a 40-year-old man in Niğde, central Türkiye, has turned his life around thanks to guidance and treatment from the Green Crescent Counseling Center (YEDAM), a project of the Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay).

Identified by his initials, K.Ş., runs a small grocery store in the central Turkish city. He first experimented with drugs at the age of 20 under the influence of friends, a decision that eventually cast a shadow over his personal and family life. Over time, his addiction escalated, straining relationships and bringing him to the brink of divorce.

“I first tried drugs because a friend brought me along. From that moment on, it continued, some days I used, some days I didn’t. Over time, it became a routine. I even tried different substances,” K.Ş. said.

“Before I joined the military, I had already started using, and for about 20 years, I couldn’t stop. My family and my marriage suffered. There were constant arguments at home, fights and shouting. It got to the point where my wife and I filed for divorce,” he added.

Recognizing the need for change, K.Ş. turned to YEDAM after encouragement from his wife, who promised to withdraw the divorce petition if he sought professional help. “My wife gave me great support,” he said.

“We went to YEDAM together. Thank God, I have been clean for six months now. I don’t touch alcohol or drugs anymore. The counselors helped me understand the damage I had done to my body and mind. They taught me things I had never known before,” he said.

K.Ş. said the process at YEDAM was transformative not only for him but also for his family. Through therapy and guidance, he learned to redirect his energy toward his business and family life.

“Now I focus on my family and my store. I make sure my income goes to my children and household, not to substances. Once I got clean, I understood the value of earning an honest living. I take care of my business and my children. I want people in similar situations to know that change is possible,” he added.

During his addiction, K.Ş. said he often consumed 10 to 15 grams of substances daily. “I used to think I could never quit. But with the support and advice from the counselors, I was able to leave it all behind,” he added.

Kevser Kayalı, a clinical psychologist at YEDAM, explained that the center provides services for alcohol, substance, gambling, technology and tobacco addiction, all free of charge and completely confidential.

“We work closely with families, because support from loved ones is essential. Our client has been attending therapy sessions for six months and has remained clean. He also participates in workshops with our social service experts, taking real steps to change his life. We’ve supported him at every stage,” Kayalı said.