With help from Türkiye’s Green Crescent Counseling Center, a 53-year-old man regains control of his life after decades of substance dependency.

A man in Zonguldak, northern Türkiye, has successfully overcome a 40-year alcohol addiction after receiving support from the Green Crescent Counseling Center (Yeşilay Danışmanlık Merkezi – YEDAM) for two and a half years.

Identified only by his initials, V.E. began consuming alcohol as a child, influenced by family elders. Over the years, what began as occasional use turned into a daily dependency, deeply affecting his health, work life, and family relationships.

“What started as drinking once a month quickly turned into once a week, then every three days, and finally every day,” he said. “After finishing my shifts, I would go directly to get alcohol.”

Working in a three-shift schedule, V.E. said his addiction became a routine part of his life, leading to the complete breakdown of communication with his family.

Despite being aware of his addiction, he had never sought professional help until he randomly saw a YEDAM advertisement. “I saw the commercial by chance. I called, made an appointment, and went to Yeşilay. They welcomed me in a very warm environment. That motivated me to continue,” V.E. recalled.

With YEDAM’s free psychological and social support services, he managed to free himself from alcohol and rebuild his life. The 2.5 year recovery process included structured counseling and therapeutic guidance, helping him address the root causes of his dependency.

“I want people to know that alcoholism is a disease, just like diabetes or cancer. It’s not something to be ashamed of,” he said. “Once a person truly decides to quit and accepts that they need help, they can recover. I’m grateful to YEDAM. They’ve changed my life.”

Psychologist Maide Nur Yıldız from YEDAM emphasized that the centers offer free, confidential support to individuals struggling with various types of addiction, including alcohol, drugs, tobacco, gambling and internet use.

She encouraged those seeking help to contact the YEDAM Helpline at 115, noting that services are also available for family members affected by a loved one’s addiction.