A resident of Van’s Ipekyolu district in eastern Türkiye, Fatih Binici, has opened his home to help save the Van cat breed from extinction.

For the past 12 years, Binici has been working to preserve this unique breed. Previously, he worked for years at the cat house on Kale Road, but after its closure, he took the Van cats into his own home. He has been caring for the cats for months and has entrusted their kittens to responsible families. Binici has also set up a container in his garden for stray cats, providing them with shelter.

Highlighting his role as one of the initiators of the Van Cat Conservation Project, Binici explained: "I started working on a project in the 2000s to conserve and increase the Van cat population. At that time, their numbers in Van and surrounding areas in eastern Türkiye were critically low, between 50 and 100. The project aimed to protect their breed, boost tourism and allow people to interact with these cats."

"The initiative succeeded. Initially, we started with a 15–20 square meter area, which gradually expanded to 600 square meters due to growing interest. Over four years, I worked in this expanded space, and the cat population grew to 150. Each year, around 50–100 kittens were born, which were then placed with caring families within and outside Van," he added.

Explaining that the cat house on Kale Road closed about four months ago, Binici said, "The authorities tried to take over the project, but unfortunately, they couldn't manage it effectively, and the cat house is now closed to visitors, some Van cats are still there. I took 18 of my own cats, mostly pregnant females, to my home."

"These cats required special care during birthing. From the cats I brought home, I obtained about 42 kittens, which have grown to 3 months old and were placed with wonderful families. I closely monitor their well-being, and they are doing great. One of them, named 'Kont,' is a deaf cat requiring special attention. He will stay with me for life because his offspring could also be deaf," he explained.

Emphasizing the active nature of Van cats compared to other breeds, Binici said: "Van cats are not like British, Scottish or Persian cats, which are passive and sleep up to 20–22 hours a day. Van cats are hyperactive, sleeping no more than six-seven hours a day, making them more demanding to care for. However, they are playful, lively, and excellent hunters, making their company uniquely enjoyable."

Binici shared a new project to support Van cats and boost tourism in Van, which includes birthing areas, quarantine facilities, care units and play zones. "It could attract thousands of visitors, similar to the Kale Road cat house, and significantly enhance Van's tourism sector," he said. However, he mentioned not receiving support from state officials and urged them to back the initiative.

Binici, who has 57 registered Van cats, emphasized responsible adoption: "I carefully assess families before giving them cats, ensuring they understand Van cats' needs. Some people unknowingly harm them, like giving milk that disrupts digestion."