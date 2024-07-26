Three years after the catastrophic fire that ravaged Manavgat in Antalya's district in southern Türkiye, wildlife in the affected areas is showing signs of recovery, as revealed by footage from camera traps placed in the region.

The fire, which began on July 28, 2021, spread to the Akseki, Gündoğmuş, Ibradı and Alanya districts, fueled by strong winds, and continued for several days. Recorded as one of the largest forest fires in Turkish history, it claimed the lives of seven people and destroyed approximately 60,000 hectares of land. Among the hardest hit were the region's wild animals.

In response, authorities placed water containers and conducted feeding operations in the burned areas to support the wildlife's return to normalcy. Additionally, certain animal species were reintroduced to bolster the ecosystem.

Camera traps installed at various points within the burned zones have captured promising footage. The data shows that wildlife is beginning to return to its pre-fire state. Among the species recorded are endangered fallow deer, snake eagles, wolves, foxes, jackals, caracals, partridges, martens, mice, wild rabbits, wild boars and hedgehogs.

Ismail Kaya, a local director, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the observations. He mentioned that endangered species such as fallow deer, caracals, eagles and hawks, along with wolves, jackals, foxes, squirrels, martens, partridges, weasels, otters, bats, badgers and Anatolian squirrels, are inhabiting the area.

Kaya explained that reptiles protected themselves by hiding underground, while animals like foxes and wolves took refuge in caves. Larger mammals managed to escape to safer areas.

Discussing the post-fire efforts, Kaya stated, "We made sure the animals did not face food and water shortages. Most of the animals that previously lived in the area have returned. Our camera trap monitoring shows they are living more comfortably than before."

Kaya highlighted the significance of spotting the first fallow deer on the camera traps, saying, "Seeing the endangered fallow deer made us very happy. They managed to survive the fire. The animals quickly adapted back to the burned areas. Although it takes many years for the vegetation to regrow, wildlife recovers in 2-3 years. As the food sources return, predator populations also increase."

The resurgence of wildlife in Manavgat brings hope and underscores the resilience of nature in the face of disaster.