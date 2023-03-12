Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, a global icon and the first black president of the Republic of South Africa, stated Sunday that he ''believes'' Türkiye will overcome the earthquake disaster as soon as possible.

Regarding the solidarity and relations between the Republic of South Africa and Türkiye, Mandela recounted his feelings and conveyed his condolences to all Turkish people following the devastating quakes that struck the country last month.

Stating that South Africa took action right after the earthquakes, Mandela said: "Both at the government level and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), they immediately organized and started working. Especially the emergency supplies collected by focusing on humanitarian materials such as blankets, portable toilets and hygiene kits were on the way."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Mandela emphasized solidarity for Türkiye being present throughout the African continent, apart from South African efforts, and said: "I think this is very inspiring. I think it contributed to developing the awareness of collective action on the continent."

Noting that, as a member of parliament and an activist, he was involved in the process from the very first moment and called NGOs for help, Mandela said that the global community achieved great success in the face of this disaster.

He also said the earthquakes in Türkiye's southeastern region were the greatest catastrophe in modern history, as the quakes affected millions of people across large areas.

"There was a lot of loss of life. Children, women and the elderly died. People have been swept away. There are many wounded in hospitals, and the infrastructure was badly damaged,'' Mandela said, adding that his prayers are with the region's people.

However, saying that it is not sufficient only to pray, Mandela said, "The winter season continues. The needs continue. International aid should continue without slowing down." Adding that Johannesburg will continue to work with the international community for the earthquake victims left homeless in the region, Mandela noted he feels proud of the rapid assistance of South African organizations in the quake aftermath.

Reiterating the words of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to build houses in the earthquake area within a year, Mandela said: "President Erdoğan will complete those houses in a year and deliver them to the earthquake victims. I believe this. Because we have witnessed many times that he did what he promised.''

Stating that Türkiye is advancing in the field of industry and technology, modernizing and taking its place as a strong actor on the world stage, Mandela said he witnessed a change in Türkiye, visiting after three years.

"I visited Türkiye four years ago and returned after three years. I landed at Istanbul Airport. I think it is one of the best and largest airports in the world,'' Mandela maintained.

Expressing that Turkish Airlines (THY) has further enlarged its fleet with the Istanbul Airport, Mandela said, "THY waves the Turkish flag in the sky." Noting that he has ''full faith'' Türkiye will prevail over the disaster, he hailed the spirit of solidarity, calling it ''magnificent.''

''I drove for two hours, and I was on my way. I have never seen so many cranes in my life. All of them were going to the earthquake zone. It was an incredible thing. This solidarity of the Turkish people has given me great hope,'' he concluded.