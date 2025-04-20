Türkiye saw a dramatic decline in rainfall in March 2025, with precipitation levels dropping by 53% compared to normal levels and by 59% compared to the same month in 2024. According to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change's Meteorology General Directorate, this decrease marks the lowest amount of rainfall in March recorded in the past 35 years.

The average rainfall for March, based on long-term data, is typically 61.2 kilograms per square meter. However, this year, the total rainfall amounted to just 28.8 kilograms per square meter, well below the usual levels. Last year, rainfall in March was measured at 69.5 kilograms per square meter.

The decline in rainfall was particularly severe across various regions of Türkiye. Areas in Izmir, Aydın, Muğla, Denizli, Manisa, Uşak, Burdur, Eskişehir, Ankara, Kırıkkale, Çankırı, Çorum, Adana, Hatay, Kilis, and the eastern parts of Antalya experienced reductions exceeding 80% compared to normal precipitation levels. Conversely, the northern parts of Erzincan and Erzurum saw increases of more than 40%.

The Aegean Region was hit the hardest, with a 79% decrease in rainfall, followed by the Marmara Region (39%), Central Anatolia (35%), and the Black Sea Region, which experienced the lowest March rainfall in over three decades. Despite these significant decreases, Erzincan stood out with a 35% increase in rainfall, while Manisa saw the sharpest drop, with a 91% decrease in precipitation.

Rainy days also saw a significant reduction, with the average number of rainy days in March dropping to just 6.4, compared to the 11.3-day average of the previous three decades. Many regions, including Izmir, Manisa, Uşak, Aydın, Mersin, Karaman, Adana, Hatay, Ankara, and Çankırı, experienced as few as one rainy day during the month. However, in places like Kırklareli, Çanakkale, and Rize, rainfall was observed for 15 to 20 days.