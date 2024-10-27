Mardin, located in southeastern Türkiye and known for its historical structures and as a prominent tourist attraction, continues to experience a surge in faith and culture tourism with the arrival of autumn.

Özgür Azad Güngör, the president of the Mardin Tourism and Hoteliers Association, stated that Mardin has hosted a significant number of guests in 2024. He emphasized that tourism in Mardin extends beyond specific seasons and spans all 12 months, noting that the tourism season is still ongoing.

Güngör remarked that Mardin is recognized for its culture, art, history and gastronomy, saying, "Significant investments have been made here; Mardin is known for its culture, history, art, and gastronomy, particularly in the summer months, our guests from both abroad and within Türkiye have greatly contributed to Mardin."

Despite being late October, Güngör highlighted that there is still considerable demand in Mardin, stating, "There is significant demand even in November. Tourism in Mardin has been spreading for over 12 months. Our goal is to achieve 1 million overnight stays, which has recently reached 750,000 overnight stays. Our aim is to reach 1 million."

He continued: "With 1 million overnight stays, we plan to facilitate 2 million entries and exits, bringing Mardin to better places, a serious hotel boom has started in Mardin, both the restoration of our guesthouses and the opening of large hotels add value."

"Our infrastructure is suitable for these developments. Now, congresses, training sessions, and seminars are also being held here. Our goal is to showcase Mardin's mystical history to visitors and promote our city effectively," he added.