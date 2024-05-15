In southeastern Türkiye's Mardin, the initiative set for the historical Deyrulzafaran Monastery garden has a primary goal of safeguarding the genetic legacy of centuries-old grape varieties and ensuring their continuity through cultivation for future generations.

In collaboration with Mardin Artuklu University (MAU) and the Deyrulzafaran Maintenance Repair and Conservation Association, the "Improving Opportunities for Local Grape Varieties Propagation Project" was prepared to preserve and transfer various products such as olives, almonds and grapes that have been cultivated in the monastery's garden for about 15 years.

As part of the project, grapevine seedlings of 18 local varieties grown in the city were planted in a 10-acre area belonging to the monastery.

MAU Vice Rector Yusuf Doğan, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies Dean Kenan Sinan Dayısoylu, Associate Dean Enver Kendal, Kızıltepe Vocational School Director Ferhat Kızılgeçi and lecturer Ishak Bayyiğit from Kızıltepe Vocational School inspected the meticulously cared-for garden.

Doğan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Türkiye ranks fifth globally in viticulture, with Mardin being second after Manisa in the country.

He also emphasized the significant role of viticulture in the region's economy, noting that they have around 365,000 hectares of vineyards in the city.

Regarding the prepared project, Doğan mentioned their aim to establish and preserve the gene bank of 18 locally used grape varieties in the region, transfer them to the future, and increase production, he said:

"The suitability of local varieties to the region's ecological conditions is crucial. This is important both for sustainability and resilience against potential climate crises in the future. Therefore, local varieties that can continue their lineage in the region during any climate crisis are on our minds. That's why this gene garden is crucial for transferring local varieties to future generations," he explained.