Students from Borsa Istanbul Anatolian High School are making a meaningful difference in their community through an engaging environmental initiative in Midyat, a historic district in the southeastern part of Türkiye.

As part of their commitment to the Zero Waste Project initiated by first lady Emine Erdoğan, the students recently organized a cleanup event called "Cleaning Without Pollution."

Guided by geography teacher Ferda Keklik, the students collected unused and discarded items such as bicycle brake parts, doormats and wooden handles from their homes and neighborhoods. Utilizing tools like screwdrivers and pliers, they transformed these materials into 50 innovative trash-collecting devices in the school's workshop. Equipped with these tools, the students ventured into the historic streets of Midyat, demonstrating their dedication to environmental stewardship.

School Principal Şehmus Tunç highlighted the project’s importance for the local tourism industry, stating: "Ferda, our teacher, developed a unique apparatus through research and development efforts. Our students successfully used this device to pick up trash without direct contact, contributing to a cleaner and more inviting city. As a tourism hub, maintaining a clean environment is crucial for us."

Keklik explained that the project has multiple objectives, emphasizing the aspect of recycling: "We aim to nurture creativity in students by designing useful tools from materials that would typically be seen as waste. Our slogan is 'Cleaning Without Pollution,' which encourages students to engage in environmental cleanup while ensuring their safety."

The students shared their excitement about the initiative. Yasemin Birol expressed: "We are really happy to bring this project to Midyat, and I think my friends and I will make a big difference."

Kübra Ağırman added: "We saw the litter around us and chose to work with our teacher to make these tools. Since Midyat is a historical place that attracts many tourists, it's important to keep our environment clean to avoid visual pollution."

Through their efforts, these students not only contribute to a cleaner Midyat but also exemplify the principles of recycling and community responsibility.