In Marmaris, the world-famous tourist district of Muğla in southwestern Türkiye, 4,392 hectares of land damaged by a forest fire two years ago have been rejuvenated through restoration efforts.

The fire, which broke out on June 21, 2022, in the Bördübet area of Marmaris, spread rapidly due to the inability to intervene from the air at night and the influence of the wind. The firefighting efforts involved 44 helicopters, 13 planes, three drones, 613 fire trucks, 203 construction machines, 119 water tankers, 28 riot control vehicles and a team of 5,700 personnel.

The fire was extinguished after five days of aerial and ground intervention, leaving 4,392 hectares of forest burned. Sacit Ayhan, who was detained on suspicion of causing the fire, was arrested.

Following the fire, the Muğla Regional Directorate of Forestry immediately began restoration efforts in the affected areas, and the burned areas in Bördübet and Değirmenyanı were quickly cleared of burnt trees.

The first saplings were planted on Nov. 11, 2023, as part of the National Afforestation Campaign. Natural and artificial regeneration methods were utilized for the remaining burned areas. Seed sowing and branch-spreading activities led to the growth of new saplings in the area.