Married individuals in Türkiye experience higher levels of happiness compared to those who are not, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TurkStat) 2024 results of the "Life Satisfaction Survey," published on Monday.

The survey reveals that 52.5% of married people reported being happy in 2024, while the rate among unmarried individuals stood at 44%. When broken down by gender, 49.5% of married men and 55.4% of married women reported experiencing happiness.

Families were identified as the primary source of happiness for almost 73% of respondents, followed by children (13.2%), themselves (4.2%), spouses (3.4%), parents (3%) and grandchildren (1.9%).

When it comes to the values that contribute to happiness, being healthy topped the list, with 68.3% of individuals reporting that it makes them the happiest. Other values contributing to happiness include love (14.4%), success (8.9%), money (6.4%) and work (1.8%).

In addition to these positive insights, the survey also highlighted a strong sense of optimism for the future, with 64.3% of respondents expressing a hopeful outlook. Men reported a 63.6% optimism rate, while women stood at 64.9%.

TurkStat’s survey also evaluated individuals' satisfaction with public services, with public safety services receiving the highest satisfaction rate at 72.1%, followed by transportation services at 67.4% and health care services at 63.2%. Social security, judicial and education services also enjoyed positive feedback from respondents.

In terms of age groups, happiness levels showed an increase in the 25-34 age group, with the happiness rate rising slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 51%. Additionally, those aged 65 and over reported a happiness rate of 54.1%, with the 55-64 age group showing a rate of 47.5%.

On average, individuals rated their overall life satisfaction at 5.7 out of 10, consistent with the previous year’s score, demonstrating a steady sense of contentment across the population.