At Tobacco Pier in Samsun, northern Türkiye, where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk first set foot on May 19, 1919, igniting the War of Independence, a Turkish flag symbolizing his legacy was proudly brought ashore in a heartfelt ceremony.

As part of the May 19 celebrations in Samsun, the Ministry of Youth and Sports joined forces with the Ministry of National Defense to launch the "Journey of National Struggle from Istanbul to Samsun via the Blue Homeland with TCG Anadolu.” In this meaningful event, young people from all 81 provinces of Türkiye arrived in Samsun aboard the TCG Anadolu, the nation’s largest domestically built military ship, carrying the Turkish flag.

This flag was then ceremoniously handed over to the soldiers, linking past and present in a powerful tribute to national unity and pride.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, speaking at the event, said he was deeply honored to be in Samsun – where the first step of the national struggle was taken – alongside the esteemed youth who embarked on this sacred journey on the TCG Anadolu, the pride of the navy, on such a historic day as May 19.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak emphasized the crucial role of young people in shaping Türkiye’s future during the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day celebrations.

“Our youth will soon become prominent scientists, engineers and academics who proudly represent Türkiye in the 'Century of Türkiye.' The National Technology Initiative will rise on their shoulders,” Bak said, stressing that the ministry fully supports organizations that unite youth through domestic and national production efforts.

Bak also reflected on the historic journey that began 106 years ago, honoring the heroes of the national struggle who embarked on the path toward independence. He highlighted the arrival of the TCG Anadolu in Samsun as a tribute to those sacred memories.

“This ship is more than just a vessel. It serves military purposes such as amphibious and air operations and plays vital civilian roles, including disaster relief, evacuation and hospital services. This 231-meter-long platform is the pride of our national defense industry,” Bak explained.

He shared encouraging feedback from the young engineers aboard the ship, describing the experience as a source of inspiration and vision for Türkiye’s youth.

“We are determined to merge the energy and enthusiasm of our youth with the country’s development goals. I thank President Erdoğan for leading this meaningful event and express gratitude to the minister of national defense and his team for their support,” Bak added.

Urging young people to continue the legacy of the heroes who fought for independence with loyalty, he said: “You are the strength of Türkiye. I am confident you will leave your mark on the domestic defense industry with your own projects – planes, ships, drones – that will be proudly passed down to future generations.”

He concluded by honoring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all heroes of the establishment of the republic: “The 'Century of Türkiye' will be the century of youth, sports, and a stronger Türkiye. Together, as young people, we will preserve our unity and brotherhood. Happy May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.”

Samsun Governor Orhan Tavlı recalled that on May 16, 1919, Atatürk and his comrades sailed on the ship Bandırma from Istanbul and landed in Samsun on May 19, initiating Türkiye’s War of Independence. He described May 19 as the spark that ignited the nation’s spirit for independence and its future.

The event was attended by Güler, Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak, commanders of the navy, army and air force, Samsun’s parliamentary representatives, the mayor, senior officials and citizens.

A ceremonial Turkish flag symbolizing Atatürk was carried from Tobacco Pier to the Athletics Stadium by scouts, accompanied by military, police and fire brigade vehicles.

Hot air balloons fly over Cappadocia, displaying Turkish flags and Atatürk portraits to mark the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, Cappadocia, Türkiye, May 19, 2025. (AA Photo)

In Istanbul, a ceremony organized by the Istanbul Governorship marked the day, beginning with a wreath-laying at the Republic Monument in Taksim and concluding with a cultural program at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall. The events included official speeches, performances by youth groups and award presentations to students, with wide participation from local officials, students and the public.

In central Türkiye’s Cappadocia region, dozens of hot air balloons flew across the sky displaying Turkish flags and Atatürk portraits to mark the occasion. The balloons flew for about 1.5 hours, delighting both domestic and international tourists.

Balloon pilot Bilge Ezel Hakan Kaya said, “Today is May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. Our balloons are flying with Turkish flags in honor of the day.”