In Gümüşhane, the rain that started at night in Silve Plateau at an altitude of 2,300 meters (7545 feet) turned into snow as the morning cooled down. Families planning to spend the weekend in Silve Plateau were surprised by the snowfall in May.

Bayburt, Gümüşhane and Ordu's highlands saw snowfall. In Bayburt, where temperatures dropped below seasonal norms, rain turned into snow in the higher altitudes. Mountainous areas and highlands turned white in May.

Erciyes, one of Türkiye's major ski resorts, also experienced snowfall in May. According to information from Erciyes AŞ officials, the rain from last night turned into snowfall. Snowfall was effective at altitudes of 2,200 meters and above on Mount Erciyes. The intermittent showers in the city center also lowered the temperature to a chilly 7 degrees Celsius (44.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

In Ordu, snowfall affected the highlands as well. Following the drop in temperatures, Çambaşı Plateau at an altitude of 2,000 meters in Kabadüz district received snow, covering the plateau with a white blanket.

Yakup Bayram, a taxi driver taking passengers to Taht village, mentioned being caught off guard by the snow, saying, "I was a bit scared because I had summer tires on. But there is only snow in the mountains. I saw no issues on the roads while going back and forth to the villages." He expressed surprise at the blossoming trees and greenery amid the snow.

Ersin Özcan, who came from Trabzon to Gümüşhane for a weekend getaway, said: "It rained at night. When we woke up in the morning, we saw that the plateau was covered in snow. We were very surprised; it was a big surprise for us. We took advantage of the snow and played snowball fights with my daughter Zeynep. We enjoyed the snow we missed during winter by driving around in our car in the snow."