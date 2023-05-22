The Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer announced a one-day break from education on May 29 due to the second round of the presidential election.

"Following the second round of the upcoming presidential election on May 28, schools will remain closed on May 29, the day following the second round of voting. In addition, teachers will also be observing administrative leave too," he said.

While sharing the information about summer vacations, Özer noted that schools will enter the summer vacation on June 16, without any extension.