The Distance Education Courses implemented by the Ministry of National Education (MEB) have benefited approximately 3 million people to date through the Public Education Centers Informatics Network (HEMBA).

MEB introduced HEMBA to minimize the limitations of education through distance learning technologies and to enable individuals to access lifelong learning opportunities via distance education.

Within this framework, HEMBA offers 123 different programs across seven course fields: "Personal Development," "Information Technologies," "Vocational Development," "Handicraft Technology," "Fine Arts and Sports," "Environment and Climate" and "Agriculture and Animal Husbandry."

According to evolving technology, interests, and needs, 89 courses have been revised and updated within HEMBA. Participants who attend the relevant courses and successfully pass the exams are awarded a "Participation Certificate" via the e-Government portal.

According to information obtained by an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent from the Ministry, 2,881,676 people have utilized HEMBA so far, and 852,123 individuals have earned certificates upon successfully completing their education.

Since its establishment, HEMBA has hosted many courses with rich content. The most popular course has been the Computer Operation program, which aims to explain concepts of information and cybersecurity, ensure computer and access security, protect against potential threats, and provide internet and network security.

Following this program, the next most preferred courses are as follows, "The Clean Business Project Hygiene Training for Micro Enterprises in the Food and Beverage Sector, English A1 Level Course Program, Fast Keyboard Usage on the Computer, Diction Training Course Program, Real Estate Consultancy, Cook Apprentice, The Clean Business Project Hygiene Training for Micro Enterprises in the Accommodation Sector, English A2 Level Course Program, and Beekeeping."

Additionally, HEMBA includes courses such as "Disaster and Emergency Awareness Training," "Basic Robotics and Coding," "Combating Drought" and "Artificial Intelligence Applications."

Meanwhile, the Ministry also launched the Overseas Public Education Centers Informatics Network (YHEMBA) on April 28. This platform aims to strengthen the native language, history and cultural heritage knowledge of Turkish citizens living abroad and to facilitate access to qualified educational content for individuals interested in Turkish culture.

YHEMBA offers 95 course options, and participants who successfully complete their education receive a "Participation Certificate" issued through the platform.