Efforts to restore Konya’s internationally renowned Meke Lake, famously called the “evil eye bead of the world,” have officially begun. The crater lake, located in the Karapınar district of central Türkiye, dried up due to low rainfall and depletion of underground water. It is set to receive water by 2027 as part of a large-scale restoration initiative.

Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay said that water from the Karapınar Wastewater Treatment Plant will be pumped into the lake via an 8-kilometer (4.97-mile) pipeline. Kalyon Holding will support the project by building a 3-megawatt solar power plant, generating energy to operate the pumping system. “By the end of 2027, we plan to provide water to Meke Lake once again and restore its unique landscape,” Altay noted.

The project aims to deliver 20 million cubic meters of water to the lake. In addition, the water will be used to irrigate nearly 1 million trees planted around the lake, creating a sustainable green area and setting an example for ecological restoration across Türkiye.

The municipality is also taking steps to protect Konya’s other important lakes. Altay explained that four wastewater treatment plants have been established in the Konya region to prevent untreated water from entering Tuz Lake. For Beyşehir Lake, the municipality is collaborating with the Ministry of Environment to ensure all discharged water is treated by the end of 2028.

In addition to lake restoration, the city is addressing sinkholes caused by groundwater extraction for agriculture. Konya Metropolitan Municipality, State Hydraulic Works (DSI), Niğde University and Spain’s University of Zaragoza are working together to map existing sinkholes and track new ones. Altay highlighted, “Spain is an expert in this area. We are creating a digital system to monitor and record sinkholes, helping prevent future hazards.”

DSI is also conducting a nationwide assessment of underground water reserves. “Until now, the total volume of underground water has not been fully determined. By drilling guide wells in Central Anatolia, we aim to calculate the region’s complete reserves,” Altay added.