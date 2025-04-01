The General Directorate of Meteorology has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in some regions of Türkiye.

According to the meteorological statement, starting from this evening, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Eastern Mediterranean. Rainfall is forecasted to be particularly heavy in Kahramanmaraş and Osmaniye, as well as in the coastal areas of Hatay and the northern parts of Mersin and Adana.

From Wednesday night, strong showers and thunderstorms are expected in Van, Hakkari, Siirt, Şırnak and Bitlis, as well as in the northern parts of Batman and the northeastern areas of Diyarbakır.

Meanwhile, in Antalya and Muğla, ongoing showers and thunderstorms are expected to intensify tomorrow, particularly in the central and eastern districts of Antalya and the coastal areas of Muğla.

In Kastamonu, northern Türkiye’s Black Sea region, dense fog covered the coastal district of Abana on March 31. The fog, which started at noon, quickly spread across sea level, reducing visibility in the district center. Along the coastline, it blended with forested areas, creating a striking view.

On the morning of April 1, heavy fog also affected Istanbul, and the Söke district of Aydın in western Türkiye, leading to reduced visibility in urban and rural areas.