Türkiye is set to come under the influence of cold and rainy weather starting Friday, with conditions expected to worsen gradually from the western regions and spread across much of the country, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service (MGM).

In a statement issued by the General Directorate of Meteorology under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, officials said precipitation will begin affecting the western parts of the country before extending nationwide. Rainfall is forecast to turn into rain mixed with snow and snowfall, particularly across northern, central and eastern regions.

Air temperatures, which have been hovering around seasonal norms, are expected to drop sharply. Meteorological data indicate a nationwide decrease of between 4 and 10 degrees Celsius (7 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit), with the most pronounced declines anticipated in northern, central and eastern Türkiye.

The cold spell is forecast to persist throughout next week. Authorities warned that falling nighttime and early morning temperatures could lead to icing and frost, increasing the risk of disruptions to road, air and maritime transportation. Drivers and transport operators were urged to exercise caution, especially during the early hours.

Meteorologists also cautioned that the cold weather could pose serious risks to agricultural activity. In regions where farming continues, the likelihood of agricultural frost is expected to rise, potentially resulting in crop damage and production losses.

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2026, minimum temperatures are forecast to fall to minus 3 degrees Celsius in Ankara, 0 in Istanbul, 1 in Izmir, minus 8 in Konya, -1 in Kocaeli, -6 in Bolu, 2 in Samsun, 4 in Trabzon, minus 7 in Tokat, -17 in Erzurum, -5 in Eskişehir, -10 in Afyonkarahisar, -3 in Balıkesir and -13 in Sivas.

In Istanbul, rain mixed with snow is expected to begin on Saturday, Dec. 27, particularly in higher elevations on the Anatolian side. Meteorologists said the system will spread across the entire city by Monday, Dec. 29, with snowfall expected in elevated areas.

According to a separate statement from the Istanbul Regional Forecast and Early Warning Center under the First Regional Directorate of Meteorology, the Marmara region will also be affected by cold and rainy weather starting Friday, Dec. 26.

In the eastern parts of the Marmara region, including Kocaeli, Sakarya and Yalova, precipitation is expected to fall intermittently as rain on Friday, before turning into rain mixed with snow and, in some areas, snowfall from Saturday onward.

Air temperatures in the Marmara region, currently near seasonal averages, are expected to decrease by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, with cold conditions likely to persist into the following week.

On Monday, rain mixed with snow is forecast across Istanbul, with snowfall likely in elevated areas.

Meteorologists also warned that the first days of the new year are expected to remain wet across the region. Precipitation is forecast to fall as rain and rain mixed with snow in lower elevations, while higher areas are expected to receive snowfall.

Authorities issued warnings for icing and frost, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours, urging citizens to remain vigilant.