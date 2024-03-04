Berat Haznedaroğlu, a researcher from Türkiye's Boğaziçi University, stated Monday that they have proven through the "Microalgal Life Support Units for Space Missions (UzMan)" experiment carried out in Türkiye's first space mission that microalgae can convert enriched carbon dioxide into oxygen in a microgravity environment.

Samples from the experiment conducted by the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, during his work at the International Space Station (ISS), reached Earth last week.

In the examinations that started at Boğaziçi University's Sarıtepe Campus, it was determined in the initial results of the experiment that algae have the ability to convert three to five times more carbon dioxide into oxygen in a microgravity environment than in closed spaces on Earth. This finding is important for the development of life support systems in closed environments in space and for providing the oxygen needed by astronauts during long-term space missions.

In the project led by Haznedaroğlu, eight scientists from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) Marmara Research Center (TÜBİTAK MAM) and Istanbul Medeniyet University participated, while TÜBİTAK Space Institute provided support for the preparation of the experimental setup. In the experiment, three different types of microalgae were tested, two of which were isolated from the poles and one could live in fresh and saltwater.

Providing information to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent about the experiment process and the initial results of the experiment, Haznedaroğlu said: "On the last day of the experiment, Mr. Alper (Gezeravcı) transferred the microalgae species to the protective solution we specially prepared and ensured their preservation in that state. The algae were returned to Earth in a cold chain and our samples reached Boğaziçi University."

Haznedaroğlu stated that they created a miniature version of their microalgae reactors under the Istanbul Microalgae Biotechnologies Research and Development Unit (İMBİYOTAB) at Boğaziçi University for the experiment and explained that they completed the preparation stages in NASA laboratories eight days before the launch, ensured the preservation of the experiment exposed to gravity and delivered the experiment to Axiom and SpaceX representatives 48 hours before the launch.

Successful performance

Haznedaroğlu stated that after Gezeravcı reached the ISS, they connected the experiment to the system in the Columbus module owned by the European Space Agency (ESA) and started receiving the initial data via satellite along with the ground computer.

Haznedaroğlu also mentioned that they added a carbon dioxide enrichment unit developed by researchers at TÜBİTAK MAM to the experiment to push the algae further and present an unprecedented study. Regarding the initial result of the experiment, Haznedaroğlu said: "We increased the carbon dioxide level, which was about 500 units per million, to approximately 2,000, even up to 2,500 units per million. Our data showed that the carbon dioxide at these levels decreased by about one-third. Our reactors were small, 30-milliliter reactors and we can say that their oxygen conversion performance with their full systems was actually quite high. The UzMan experiment has proven that we can use our algae in air purification."

Haznedaroğlu added, "When adequately scaled, a medium-sized microalgae reactor can actually convert all the carbon dioxide consumed by three crew members into oxygen in one day; our studies show this."

Haznedaroğlu emphasized that all three microalgae species they sent into space performed well and they have included them in the types of algae they can use in future missions.

Haznedaroğlu noted that the systems currently converting carbon dioxide into oxygen on the space station are physical and mechanical systems. He said, "If these systems break down when situations like colonization and establishing a base on the Moon or Mars occur, it will take at least six months to a year for a cargo to arrive from Earth. The failure of a mechanical system in such a situation could endanger the lives of the crew there."

"Therefore, it is an important gain for algae to be self-growing, renewable systems. The UzMan experiment has proven that we can use our algae in air purification."

Haznedaroğlu pointed out that the UzMan experiment showed that algae could also be used to produce functional foods that contain antioxidants, Omega-3s and vitamins, strengthen the immune system and provide energy for astronauts.