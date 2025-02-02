Professor Mehmet Gökoğlu from Akdeniz University has warned that microplastics accumulating on the seabed pose a serious threat to the marine ecosystem and can reach humans through the consumption of seafood.

Plastic waste has been increasing on beaches in recent years, posing environmental risks. These plastics, carried from shores and rivers into the sea, break down into microplastics over time due to sunlight and wave action.

The presence of microplastics in the marine environment endangers the entire ecosystem, including human health. Previously detected in marine organisms, these tiny plastic particles now raise concerns as they enter the human food chain through seafood consumption.

During a diving expedition off the coast of Alanya in Türkiye’s southern Antalya province, Gökoğlu documented alarming levels of microplastic pollution on the seafloor, observing the extent of plastic contamination firsthand, he emphasized the severe impact of microplastics on marine ecosystems.

Describing plastic pollution as one of the greatest challenges of the modern era, Gökoğlu stated, “Plastic pollution is prevalent both on land and in the sea. During our dive in Alanya, we saw fragmented plastic littering the seafloor. It was filled with microplastics."

He continued, "Plastics carried by rivers accumulate in the sea, where sunlight and waves break them down into microplastic particles; these affect the marine ecosystem, obstruct the digestive systems of marine creatures and leave plastic residues in their tissues.”

Highlighting the long-lasting nature of microplastics, Gökoğlu added, “Microplastics remain in the environment indefinitely. Even when broken down into the smallest particles, they do not disappear. At this rate, the problem is not going away."

"These plastics are present at every level of the marine food chain. When we consume fish, we also ingest the microplastics they contain. Beyond their direct harm to the ecosystem, plastic waste also spreads pollution by carrying bacteria,” he said.