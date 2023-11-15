In a significant milestone, the Naval Academy of Türkiye (DHO) celebrates its 250th anniversary since its founding on Nov. 18, 1773, in Kasımpaşa, Istanbul, formerly called “Mühendishane-i Bahr-i Hümayun.”

In honor of this milestone, the Naval Academy Command of the National Defense University (MSÜ) opened its doors to members of the press. A special press tour unfolded at the Tuzla campus, showcasing the institution’s historical and contemporary educational endeavors.

Colonel Emin Yılmaz, part of the Naval Staff, provided a comprehensive briefing on the academy, while Rear Admiral Ramazan Özoğul, the DHO Commander, engaged with the press, addressing their inquiries.

The tour offered a firsthand look at the academy’s training and living facilities, featuring demonstrations on the ship’s bridge, communication and radar simulators, plus rowing and yacht activities in the harbor. Following a lunch, students underwent essential maritime training sessions.

Under the command of the Training Flotilla’s Commodore, Navy Captain Volkan Salih Eser, students were exposed to fundamental training modules, including ship command, tactical communication, material transfer between vessels and the intricate process of receiving and dispatching mail bags. The commemorative event underscored the Naval Academy’s rich legacy and ongoing commitment to maritime excellence.

Sport competitions

Providing information on DHO students’ shooting training, Instructor First Lieutenant Doğan Sezer stated that the students prepare for land, naval and air cadet school competitions by training for two to three hours each evening following classes.

Sezer reported that the students participated in both genders’ pistol and rifle competitions, achieving first place in the Atatürk Cup on Nov. 11-12 and fifth place in the Turkish Armed Forces Shooting Championship.

Colonel Özgür Akar, the tennis team coach, shared that the male and female teams practice on courts indoors and outdoors three times a week. He declared, “For three consecutive years, our team has been the inter-cadet sports champion.” We also compete in inter-university contests.

At DHO, training sessions persist by their mission, which is to cultivate future “Barbaros” who “are curious, adaptable and proactive” in the ongoing and evolving MİLGEM (National Ship). This Turkish warship program aims to develop multipurpose corvettes and frigates that can be deployed in various missions.

Students of the Turkish Navy during a rowing training in the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

“Barbaros,” in the context of the Turkish Naval Academy, refers to Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha, also known as Barbarossa. Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha was an Ottoman admiral and corsair who served the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century. He was born on the island of Lesbos and became an important naval commander known for his achievements in the Mediterranean Sea.

Türkiye’s Naval Academy was established in Kasımpaşa on Nov. 18, 1773, under the name Mühendishane-i Bahr-i Hümayun by Captain-General Cezayirli Gazi Hasan Pasha. The college remained in Kasımpaşa until 1834, when it relocated to the Heybeliada Naval Barracks. Four years later, the college returned to Kasımpaşa, but this time in the Gazi Hasanpaşa Mansion, which was refurbished into an engineering school building.

The school relocated to Heybeliada, one of the princess islands in Istanbul, in 1851, and operated there until the culmination of World War I. Following the proclamation of the Republic in 1928, it was rechristened as the Naval Academy and High School. Between 1941 and 1946, amid World War II, the school was transferred to Mersin and recommenced its activities back in Heybeliada in 1946. Subsequently, on Aug. 31, 1985, the current campus in Tuzla was opened. With the passing of Decree-Law No. 669 on July 25, 2016, the DHO became affiliated with the Rectorate of MSU.

Defense of the Blue Homeland

The Naval Academy, which has been the primary source of officers for the Turkish Navy for 250 years, prepares future naval officers.

Following the Aug. 31 ceremony, 466 lieutenants, among them 10 women and 12 guest personnel from foreign countries, who have completed their education to safeguard the maritime rights and interests of the Republic of Türkiye, have commenced their duties in the navy.

While the lieutenants assumed their positions in the navy to defend the “Blue Homeland,” 318 young sailors accomplished their orientation training at the Heybeliada campus and administered their oaths on Sept. 27.

The Blue Homeland doctrine encompasses Türkiye’s maritime jurisdictions in the Black, Mediterranean and Aegean seas, as well as the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in line with U.N. resolutions.

Turkish Navy staff stand in line during a ceremony, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

To fulfill the qualified workforce needs of the Turkish Naval Forces Command, the DHO persists with its education and training programs with a total number of 1,685 students. Among these students, 96 are visitors from 13 allied and friendly countries.

In addition, there is an international exchange program consisting of a Turkish student studying in the second grade at the Republic of Korea Naval Academy and a fourth-grade student studying in Türkiye on behalf of the Korean Navy.

Officers and engineers

Through the academic program, DHO students undergo five years of rigorous training in applied maritime practices and engineering studies, including an English preparatory class in the first year. Additionally, the curriculum offers education in Russian and Chinese languages.

This training enables the students to operate high-tech warfare equipment and become naval officers with bachelor’s degrees recognized by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

An official from the Turkish Naval Academy at an operation center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

The school offers undergraduate education in five fields: computer, electrical-electronic, industrial, shipbuilding and mechanical engineering. Additionally, academic and applied military training is provided to ensure the qualification of naval officers and seamen to the Navy’s needs.

The maintenance of academic undergraduate education is undertaken by 129 academic staff, including two professors, five associate professors and 61 civilians.

TÜBİTAK and TEKNOFEST

This year, the academic staff, comprised of both faculty members and lecturers, participated in three Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) projects as executors and were stakeholders in six TÜBİTAK and one Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) project from other universities.

Furthermore, as part of a collaboration between DHO and the National Submarine Design Project Office, five faculty members are currently contributing to the conceptual design of national submarines.

MSU Naval Academy Mechanical Technologies Club students won first place with the MSU Two Blue team and third place with the MSU Armada team out of 225 teams in the Jet Engine Design category at Teknofest 2023, the world’s largest aviation, space and technology festival.

The Mechanical Technologies Club students also achieved first place worldwide in the American Institute of Aerospace and Aeronautics 2023 Jet Engine Design Competition.

Trainings and achievements

Training boats and simulators are utilized to strengthen students’ theoretical understanding of seamanship with practical applications. Based on the vocational curriculum, a cadet graduating from cadet school spends at least 220 lesson hours in these simulators.

The practical application of the theoretical knowledge acquired during the academic year is carried out on training boats and sailboats in preparation for duty. Advanced maritime and open sea training reinforce theoretical subjects and increase student familiarity with domestic and foreign ports.

Before graduation, each student completes certified training in fire safety, wound care and first aid.

The Underwater Training Center Command conducts a basic frogman training course at the school, and an average of 20 students successfully complete the course and earn a Frogman’s Badge each year.

Students can participate in various social clubs based on their interests, such as chess, cinema, theater, music, naval history, ship modeling, ship technologies, mechatronics, robotics and cyber security.

Attention is paid to developing the physical abilities of students receiving academic education. DHO boasts contemporary sports facilities, comprising indoor and outdoor sports halls, an indoor pool, tennis courts and specialized instructors providing diverse sporting programs.

The school highlights sea sports like swimming, rowing and sailing, alongside team training in all disciplines, and actively participates in domestic and international sports championships.

Thanks to state-of-the-art boathouse facilities and a diverse fleet of 110 sailboats and 80 rowboats across multiple classes, Türkiye can simultaneously accommodate up to 500 students for sea training.

DHO consistently participates in all races on the annual calendar of the Turkish Sailing and Rowing Federations. This year, it competed in 13 yacht races, each with at least four yachts. Its students earned seven first-place finishes, four second-place finishes, four third-place finishes and three fourth-place finishes.

Savarona repaired

One of the important projects of the Turkish Naval Forces Command is the use of the nation’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s yacht Savarona, for the cruises of DHO students. On Aug. 17, the Savarona was taken into the Navy and on Sept. 19, the Ministry of National Defense’s Istanbul Shipyard Command began pool repairs.

The maintenance activities planned within the scope of the yacht’s re-commissioning will be completed in the summer of 2024.

The biggest dream of the members of the Naval Academy is to carry out open sea training on the ship, which is Atatürk’s spiritual heritage, as soon as possible.