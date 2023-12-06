Mehmet Özhaseki, the minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, underscored the pressing issue of earthquake-prone residences in Istanbul, stating that nearly 600,000 homes are at risk and require immediate transformation.

During an evaluation of earthquake-resilient housing projects undertaken by the Housing Development Administration (TOKI) in Malatya's Ikizce District, Özhaseki emphasized Türkiye's vulnerability to earthquakes, highlighting the imperative to avoid constructing buildings near fault lines.

With the ceremony held in Malatya with the participation of Özhaseki, the foundations of 22,000 more houses were laid in the provinces affected by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş.

He handed over the keys of eight of the fully constructed village houses to the rightful owners.

Özhaseki stressed the uncontrollable power beneath the Earth's surface, stating the nation must acknowledge and align life harmoniously with this seismic reality. He cited around 6 million residences and 1.5 million workplaces in Istanbul, with approximately 600,000 of them identified as high-risk structures that need prompt rehabilitation.

Özhaseki emphasized readiness to collaborate with all local governments interested in urban transformation, urging Istanbul municipalities to engage without concern for political affiliations. "Our doors are open to all. Focus on your projects, neighborhoods and rundown areas," he stated, pledging non-partisan assistance. Additionally, he affirmed plans to bolster secure inspections, vowing swift progress in urban renewal efforts.

Asserting urban transformation as the only viable solution, Özhaseki declared that ongoing efforts focus on this essential initiative, with around 250,000 transformation applications already underway, emphasizing steel-framed construction as a safer alternative to traditional masonry structures.

The minister revealed plans to build 100,000 village houses, incorporating steel-framed structures that are resilient to earthquakes and are equipped to prevent water seepage. Özhaseki assured that these houses would be delivered within six months to ensure citizens' safety.

Özhaseki highlighted that addressing earthquake housing remains a priority in Türkiye's national agenda, emphasizing the president's continuous inquiries about progress in this crucial sector. Despite economic challenges, he emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to facilitating safe housing for citizens, stressing the significance of delivering these residences efficiently.

Additionally, Özhaseki addressed ongoing efforts in climate change mitigation and the Zero Waste Project, outlining the government's comprehensive approach to addressing environmental concerns.