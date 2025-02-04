Speaking at the event "The Disaster of the Century," organized to commemorate the anniversary of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum highlighted the urgent task of post-earthquake reconstruction.

“There is no matter more sacred or pressing than the lives of our people,” he stated.

Kurum's remarks came during his speech at the "Restoration of the Century: Stronger Futures, Feb. 6 Earthquake Symposium," organized by the Directorate of Communications at the Presidency on Tuesday.

Kurum emphasized that Feb. 6 marks a day of profound sadness for the nation. Reflecting on the night of the earthquake, he said: "It is impossible to put into words the feelings we experienced. We were all deeply saddened," he said, adding that today, instead of dwelling on the pain, the focus should be on hope and strength for the future.

He reaffirmed that the government, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, had been unwavering in its commitment to erasing the aftermath of the disaster and rebuilding homes as quickly as possible. Kurum noted that nearly 1 million independent units were damaged in the earthquake, with one-sixth of the region's building stock either destroyed or severely damaged. He also pointed out that 14 million citizens, or about 16% of the population, were directly affected by the disaster, with 11 provinces, 124 districts and 6,929 villages and neighborhoods impacted.

"The region, which generates almost 10% of Türkiye’s national income, has been economically affected by the earthquake. However, both the state and the people have displayed the largest act of solidarity in history in the face of this catastrophic event," Kurum said. He stressed that the response had been a "national struggle" from the very first moment.

Kurum revealed that $75 billion had already been invested for the reconstruction, with the 2025 budget earmarking an additional TL 584 billion ($16.24 billion) for the region. So far, 201,580 homes and businesses had been handed over to citizens, he added.

He also highlighted the ongoing restoration of vital infrastructure, including water supply, sewage and stormwater systems, across Türkiye, covering over 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles) of network.

Speaking about the restoration efforts in the earthquake-affected areas, Kurum noted that not only had homes been rebuilt, but historical sites were also being restored to preserve cultural heritage.

"By the end of 2025, we will deliver 453,000 homes and workplaces to their rightful owners. We will not leave a single cultural treasure or historical asset untouched," he said.

Addressing the seismic activity in the Aegean Sea, Kurum acknowledged the potential risks posed by earthquakes in that region, particularly near the volcanic island of Santorini. He emphasized the urgency of preparedness, noting that such seismic activity reinforced the need for immediate action in Türkiye’s earthquake response efforts.

In reference to Istanbul, Kurum pointed out that the city, with 7.5 million residential and commercial buildings, is particularly vulnerable, with around 1.5 million properties at high risk. He called for accelerated urban transformation projects to address this risk, stressing that the government had already completed the transformation of 907,000 units in Istanbul.

Kurum concluded by emphasizing the need for urban transformation, especially in earthquake-prone areas, and urged local authorities to focus on these projects, leaving aside all other distractions. "For the mothers who want transformation as soon as possible, I say enough is enough. Everyone must put aside personal concerns and urgently prioritize the nation’s needs. There is no matter more sacred than the lives, property and children of this nation," he said.

He affirmed that Türkiye's efforts to build a resilient country against earthquakes would continue, with no concession on this front until the reconstruction of the earthquake zone is completed.