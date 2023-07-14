In response to the recent devastating floods in the country's north that have claimed three lives, the Ministry of Family and Social Services has announced a sum of TL 50 million ($1.9 million) to address the urgent and basic needs of the affected regions.

"I wish our precious citizens, who were harmed by the natural disaster, get well soon. We, as the government, are taking the necessary measures to prevent similar disasters from occurring again, and on the other hand, we are mobilizing all our means to assist those affected," said Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş during a visit to the flood-stricken Zonguldak province on July 12.

Göktaş stated that immediate contact was made with branches of the ministry's Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SYDV) in the affected region to assess the situation and determine the urgent needs of affected communities.

"We have allocated TL 50 million to meet the urgent and basic needs in our provinces affected by the flood. We will use this resource so that our citizens can get back to normal life," she announced.

The minister further revealed that damage assessment studies are currently underway in the affected provinces. The full extent of the destruction caused by the flood is being evaluated to effectively coordinate relief efforts and provide necessary assistance to the affected areas.