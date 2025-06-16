Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced that they have launched the “Turkish Large Language Model Sectoral Adaptation Project Call” and that they will provide grants of up to TL 50 million ($1.3 million) per project.

Kacır shared the details of the “Sectoral Turkish Large Language Model Development Call Announcement” on his social media account.

Emphasizing that developing domestic solutions in critical technologies is one of the most important goals of the National Technology Initiative, Kacır stated:

“In line with our National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, we are launching the ‘Turkish Large Language Basic Model Sectoral Adaptation Project Call.’ With this call, for which we will offer grant support of up to TL 50 million per project, we will both increase the representation power of Turkish in artificial intelligence and develop large language models that provide sector-specific solutions, thereby strengthening our country’s technological independence."

He added, "We will continue to take steps to make Türkiye one of the leading countries in the new digital era shaped by artificial intelligence technologies and strengthen our AI ecosystem with reliable and high-value-added solutions. The application deadline is Aug. 29.”

According to the information shared in the post, the call aims to establish an independent large language model ecosystem, ensure the effective use of generative artificial intelligence, adapt large language models specifically to sectoral fields and spread the capabilities of the Turkish large language model throughout the country.