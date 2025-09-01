The Ministry of Health will celebrate Public Health Week from Sept. 3-9 across Türkiye with seven days of activities, each focusing on a different theme.

Associate professor Dr. Muhammed Emin Demirkol, director general of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that this year’s Public Health Week will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Emphasizing the importance of preventive health services, Dr. Demirkol stated that they aim to provide active services under the "Healthy Türkiye Century" program, utilizing a health model that protects, promotes and fosters health.

Dr. Demirkol noted that the Public Health Directorate is heavily involved in protecting citizens’ health and said: "We aim to reach citizens this week by organizing intensive activities on topics such as health literacy, family medicine and the fight against addiction, both to raise awareness of health protection and to promote our services."

He added that each day of Public Health Week will feature a different theme. "We want to proceed with seven themes in seven days. On Sept. 3, with the slogan 'May your breath be smoke-free, your life be healthy,' we focus on our vision of a smoke-free Türkiye. We also want to remind citizens about our hotlines 171, 191 and 184, as well as our green detector program."

On Sept. 4, under the motto "Early Diagnosis in Cancer Saves Lives," services provided in breast, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings at Healthy Life Centers, KETEM units and family medicine practices will be highlighted. He also stated that SMS reminders sent to citizens for cancer screenings have received very positive responses.

Dr. Demirkol noted that Healthy Life Centers will be promoted on Sept. 5 and reported that the number of such centers has reached 320.

He added, "These centers provide effective services with physiotherapists, dietitians, psychologists, social workers, child development specialists, and smoking cessation clinics, and there is at least one in each province working alongside family medicine to structure healthy living. We also have academies. So far, nearly 100,000 graduates have come through our Healthy Life Academies."

"We aim to increase health literacy, explain why antibiotics should only be used under doctor supervision, raise awareness about the harms of smoking, emphasize the importance of early cancer diagnosis, promote physical activity and combat obesity," he added.

Dr. Demirkol emphasized that Healthy Life Centers are among the most important places where health is fundamentally protected and added, "With digital integration, our referrals to Healthy Life Centers have increased significantly, resulting in a 50% rise in applications. We want citizens to be aware of these centers and visit them as easily as they would a shopping mall. We also encourage including Healthy Life Centers in weekend activities. We aim to place these centers at the heart of everyday life. Soon, we will also establish youth, baby and children’s academies within these centers."

On Sept. 6, under the theme "Manage your digital world, don’t miss life," the focus will be on combating digital addiction. Demirkol emphasized that, as with tobacco, they aim to take strong measures against digital addiction. He noted that children’s excessive use of phones and social media negatively affects not only their academic success but also their social relationships.

On Sept. 7, under the theme "Move, eat right, live healthy," activities will focus on promoting an active lifestyle and combating excess weight, both key components of a healthy lifestyle.

On Sept. 8, under the theme "Your nearest family doctor," family medicine will be promoted. "We aim to introduce family medicine as the first point of contact in life and explain the services provided through this system," he stated.

Finally, on Sept. 9, in collaboration with the Directorate General for Health Promotion, the "Healthy Child, Healthy Future" program will be conducted in partnership with the Ministry of National Education to support children’s journey toward becoming health ambassadors.

"In all 81 provinces, coordinated with our provincial health directorates and districts, we will work with governors, mayors and leading community figures to implement seven days of intensive activities that introduce all our services in the most effective way. Our goal is to instill the motto 'Healthy living is very important' in citizens," Dr. Demirkol concluded.