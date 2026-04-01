As part of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Screening and Follow-up Program conducted by the Ministry of Health, 3.1 million children have been screened nationwide.

The program, aimed at early diagnosis and continuous monitoring, evaluates children aged 18-36 months through family physicians. Children identified as at risk are referred to specialists, and appointment processes are completed promptly.

Autism spectrum disorder affects brain development and often appears through repetitive behaviors, emerging as a neurodevelopmental difference. Early detection is critical, as timely intervention and follow-up can significantly improve developmental outcomes for affected children. The Ministry’s program ensures that children receive consistent evaluations and that families are guided through the health care process efficiently.

The Ministry also operates Multidisciplinary Child and Adolescent Mental Health Centers (ÇÖZGEM) in 18 provinces, providing diagnostic assessment, follow-up, and early intervention for both children and families.

These centers also support children’s transition to adulthood and facilitate access to services from other institutions. Services aim to reduce observable symptoms, enhance cognitive and social skills, and connect families to resources in areas such as care, sports, and employment.

Children with ASD may face additional health challenges, including oral and dental problems and nutrition difficulties. To address these, the Ministry has launched a specialized training program for dentists, “Dental Treatments for Individuals with Special Needs,” consisting of three modules and 12 instructional videos.

Proper nutrition is particularly important for children with special needs, as poor dietary routines can negatively affect quality of life. A “Nutrition Guide for Children with Special Needs” has been prepared by multidisciplinary experts, forming the basis of a training program for health care professionals to support families effectively.

Through these comprehensive measures, the Ministry of Health continues to strengthen early detection, timely intervention, and ongoing support for children with autism, promoting their well-being and inclusion in society across Türkiye.

World Autism Awareness Day, observed each year on April 2, aims to promote understanding, acceptance, and meaningful support for individuals on the autism spectrum.