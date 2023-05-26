The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and the General Directorate of Water Management shared a "Drought Management Plan" for 23 basins across the country to minimize the drought-related loss caused by climate change and eradicate water and food supply problems.

Within the scope of the plan, 13 different measures will be taken in the Akarçay, Meriç-Ergene, Marmara, eastern Black Sea, Sakarya, Susurluk, Yeşilırmak, western Black Sea and Kızılırmak basins including drought awareness, reduction of loss and leakage, recovery of grey water and alternative water sources.

The drought plan aims to save 2,381 cubic meters of water annually in nine out of 11 basins.

The measures are taken to ensure sustainable use of water including sectoral impact analysis that is carried out to determine the sensitivity of the basins to drought, the vulnerability of water-dependent sectors and a water budget plan.

In addition, an approach is developed as part of the plan to reduce the negative effects of drought and water scarcity on production resources and socio-economic life by regulating the rational and efficient use of limited water resources in a basin.

According to analysis, 133 cubic meters in the Meriç-Ergene basin, 263 in Marmara, 275 in Susurluk, 237 in Sakarya, 155 in Akarçay, 106 in the western Black Sea, 149 in Yeşilırmak, 1,000 in Kızılırmak, and 63 in the eastern Black Sea region will be provided.

The work in the designated basins is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023 while 11 basins are ready at the moment.