Christmas preparations have begun in the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in the southeastern province of Hatay, which was slightly damaged during the Feb. 6 catastrophic earthquakes and reopened for worship after renovation.

Preparations have begun for the 2023 Christmas celebration. Young people from the congregation, together with small children, set up a Christmas tree inside the church and in the church hall and made decorations.

Yusuf Nicholas Papasoğlu, Father of Iskenderun Orthodox Churches, said that they are preparing for the choir concert, saying: "Although our main church, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, was destroyed in the earthquake, we are fulfilling all our religious obligations in our St. George Church where we are now."

The Christmas rituals began on Nov. 15 with fasting. From the first day until now, we have been practicing the choir with our children and youth. We will have a choir concert the day before Christmas. Even though we are bitter inside, we will try to celebrate Christmas together in order not to lose this spirit.”

"In previous years, we used to have a Christmas ball, but as everyone knows, due to the earthquake disaster, we will celebrate this special day with a Christmas service in our church," he added.