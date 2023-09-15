President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his heartfelt greetings on Friday to the Jewish community in Türkiye as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. His message underscored the country's commitment to fostering cultural diversity and tolerance.

In a message released by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications on its website, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of respecting and celebrating different religious beliefs, underscoring their role as enriching elements that contribute to the tapestry of Turkish society.

"Different religious beliefs, love and tolerance are enriching elements of our society," President Erdoğan stated. He further highlighted that special occasions like Rosh Hashanah, which allow Türkiye's citizens to freely practice their culture and traditions, serve to add vibrancy to the nation's social life and strengthen historical bonds of friendship and unity.

Rosh Hashanah is observed from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 every year.